BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. BV Financial has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.19.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BV Financial by 4,353.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

