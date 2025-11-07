Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ardelyx Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 366,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,890.64. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,637.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,927.70. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 147.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 33.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,873,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

