Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 309 to GBX 235 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.50.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 182.80 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182 and a 12 month high of GBX 356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.75. The firm has a market cap of £697.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £609,630. Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £9,850. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.