Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $72.92

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.45.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 434.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

