Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 price objective on the stock.
Quartix Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 270 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.04. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.11.
About Quartix Technologies
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
