Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 price objective on the stock.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 270 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.04. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.11.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

