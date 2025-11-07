Zotefoams’ (ZTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 563.33.

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 373.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 222 and a 1-year high of GBX 479.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.49.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 10,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403, for a total value of £41,815.28. Insiders bought a total of 157 shares of company stock valued at $59,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

