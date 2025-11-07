Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on October 21st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/18/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $231.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.