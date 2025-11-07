Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $65.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cabot traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $60.46, with a volume of 929875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

CBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,010,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

