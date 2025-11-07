TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.25.
TVA Group Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of TSE TVA.B opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.04.
TVA Group Company Profile
