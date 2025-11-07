Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$223.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$220.00 to C$223.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.23.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2%

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$181.71 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$132.37 and a 1-year high of C$198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.