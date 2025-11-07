Insider Buying: Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Insider Purchases £24,997.20 in Stock

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) insider Lan Tu acquired 6,756 shares of Shawbrook Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20.

Shawbrook Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of SHAW stock opened at GBX 389 on Friday. Shawbrook Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 and a 1-year high of GBX 405.

About Shawbrook Group

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance.

