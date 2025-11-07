Insider Buying: Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Insider Purchases £24,997.20 in Stock

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) insider Lan Tu acquired 6,756 shares of Shawbrook Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20.
Shawbrook Group Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of SHAW stock opened at GBX 389 on Friday. Shawbrook Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 and a 1-year high of GBX 405.
About Shawbrook Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shawbrook Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Shawbrook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawbrook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.