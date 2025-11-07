Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Insider Fred Turner Sells 6,896 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Turner sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total value of £29,997.60.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 0.3%

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 616 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.78. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 488 and a 52 week high of GBX 754. The stock has a market cap of £330.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.