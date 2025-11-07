Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Insider Fred Turner Sells 6,896 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Turner sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total value of £29,997.60.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 0.3%
Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 616 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.78. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 488 and a 52 week high of GBX 754. The stock has a market cap of £330.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuller, Smith & Turner
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.