UiPath Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 123,758 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 57,985 call options.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 470.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on UiPath and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

