UiPath Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 123,758 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 57,985 call options.
UiPath Stock Performance
NYSE:PATH opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 470.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at UiPath
In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
