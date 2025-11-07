DT House Ltd. (DTDT) to Raise $9 million in IPO

DT House Ltd. (DTDT) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on Tuesday, November 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, DT House Ltd. generated $1.33 million in revenue and $920 thousand in net income. DT House Ltd. has a market cap of $68.10 million.

American Trust Investment Services acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

DT House Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a Cayman Islands exempted company with operations conducted by our subsidiaries in the UAE and Hong Kong. DT House is the holding company of UHAD, UHHK and UFox, all being our wholly-owned subsidiaries. Our headquarters are located in the UAE, and we commenced with the establishment of UHHK in 2020. We provide corporate consultancy services encapsulating environmental, social and governance-related aspects (commonly known as â€?ESGâ€?) to enterprises and corporations with the purpose of unlocking greater business resiliency and sustainable cost savings along with revenue generating opportunities. As part of our corporate consultancy services around the ESG thematic, we provide travel-related services for leisure travelers into the UAE, which includes primarily the sale of tourism attractions tickets. Our corporate consultancy services are provided in the UAE and Hong Kong. ESG is an emerging managerial concept for enterprises and corporations. Through technology integration, our corporate consultancy services offer customized hassle-free solutions to clients, from developing the knowledge and acknowledging the importance of ESG criteria, to formulating internal ESG self-assessments and practices, identifying ESG-related risks and opportunities, implementing cost-effective ESG policies and solutions, and eventually to capitalizing on potential ESG-related market opportunities and strategies. Our clients consist of public companies in the United States and Hong Kong, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises and private corporations in the UAE, Hong Kong and southeast Asia. We leverage upon emerging technologies to drive growth, optimize operations, and create new value streams for our clients. We have our own AI driven, cloud-based software program, and will continue to develop such program so that it can interact with various databases, collect relevant data, and use the data collected to perform self-determined tasks to meet predetermined goals (commonly known as â€?AI Agentâ€?), which enables clients to retrieve, analyze, compare and evaluate ESG performance of themselves, their competitors and other market participants. In June 2024, we commenced our travel-related services by acquiring UFox. UFox is a company principally engaged in travel-related services in the UAE, with the particular emphasis of eco-friendly and sustainable travel practices. UFox maintains close business relations with various organizations in the MENA Region such as the Union of Overseas Chinese in Saudi Arabia. We believe that our travel-related services could potentially bring about a synergistic effect with our corporate consultancy services if we follow the same set of ESG principles in both segments. Our current plan is to design travel programs based on the sustainable travel concept, such as alternative transport modes with lower carbon footprints and partnering with eco-friendly hotels. Knowledge and experience gained from our design of travel programs would be useful when we develop sustainable travel policies for our corporate consultancy services clients. The cross-over between low carbon footprint travel programs and sustainability business practices would reduce the average development costs of our projects. It also broadens the scope and strengthen the quality of our consultancy in fostering responsible and impactful ESG business strategies and practices for our corporate customers. Through UFox, we started to provide travel-related services for leisure travelers in the UAE. We offer segmented travel-related services to our customers, which includes primarily the sale of tourism attractions tickets. The destinations of the travel-related services offered by us are primarily within the UAE. We offer customizable hassle-free sustainable travel experience to customers. Customers can choose to customize their own tours depending on their demands and requirements and subscribe to services on segmented basis. Currently, we only have limited business activities of travel-related services due to our short operating history of several months in this sector. The major customers of our travel-related services are two online leisure travel platforms, namely, Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) and Fliggy international platform (fliggy.com, a member of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and an online marketplace of tourism products) that connect us with independent travelers for the sales and marketing of our travel products and services. Other customers of ours include travel companies, travel agencies, tour operators, booking agents, as well as other corporations and institutes, which currently contribute an insignificant portion of our revenue from travel-related services. In the future, we hope to expand the clientele of this segment to include retail leisure travelers and clients from our corporate consultancy services, and the scope of this segment to include other types of travel-related services, such as airfreight ticketing, tour guiding, hotel booking and transportation booking, and arrangement of packaged tours. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: DT House Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 2.0 million shares – up from 1.875 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million, according to its most recent F-1/A filing. DT House Ltd. has also named American Trust Investment Services as the sole book-runner, replacing Revere Securities. Background: DT House Ltd. filed its F-1 on March 3, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 1.875 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $8.44 million, if priced at the mid-point o its range.) “.

DT House Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has 8 employees. The company is located at First Floor, Incubator Building, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and can be reached via phone at +971 058 598 6698 or on the web at http://www.dt-house.com/.

