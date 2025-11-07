WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.06 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 389,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,514. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $440.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.20 price target (up from $4.80) on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 364,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 52,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

