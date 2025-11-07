Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,896.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. 17.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

