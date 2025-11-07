Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.
In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. 17.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
