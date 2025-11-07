49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.27.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

