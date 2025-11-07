Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,004.60 and last traded at GBX 1,005, with a volume of 26708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nichols from GBX 1,760 to GBX 1,820 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,820.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,115.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,240.98. The company has a market capitalization of £380.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

