Contrasting Heidmar Maritime (HMR) and Its Competitors

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SHIP” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heidmar Maritime to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heidmar Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors 626 1873 2101 98 2.36

Heidmar Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. As a group, “TRANS – SHIP” companies have a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million $1.91 million -65.50 Heidmar Maritime Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million 12.01

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heidmar Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime Competitors 20.82% 8.84% 5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidmar Maritime rivals beat Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

