Head to Head Contrast: Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) & Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $1.05 billion 0.36 $24.08 million $0.25 14.84 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $914.16 billion 0.00 $96.15 million $1.15 9.83

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 11.99% 6.47% 3.66% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 10.57% 4.65% 1.99%

Volatility and Risk

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

