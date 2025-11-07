Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

WMS traded up $12.20 on Thursday, hitting $146.93. 2,024,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,685. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $163.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

