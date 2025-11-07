Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

U traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. 14,368,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,749. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $59,980,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock valued at $101,340,159. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,932,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,628,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Unity Software by 847.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 216,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Unity Software by 89.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

