UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $843.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.

UWM Trading Down 9.7%

UWMC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,819,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,093. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. UWM has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $3,393,265.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,636,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,070,296.64. This represents a 9.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,716,748 shares of company stock valued at $114,935,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

