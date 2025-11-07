M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 and last traded at GBX 93.40, with a volume of 695604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80.
The company has a market cap of £180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.44.
M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 2.61 EPS for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a net margin of 88.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
