IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 10,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

