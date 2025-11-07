Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

