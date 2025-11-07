QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 866,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.78 million, a P/E ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. QuinStreet has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research set a $24.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 486,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

