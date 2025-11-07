HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,348. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 135,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.