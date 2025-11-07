Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Linda J. Welty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,136.10. This trade represents a 38.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MERC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.25.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

