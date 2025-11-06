Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 133,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.