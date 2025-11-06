Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.830-6.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.05.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

