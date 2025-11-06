Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 294,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,475. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Sensus Healthcare worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

