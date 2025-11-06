Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 293.05% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 12,062,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,084,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,653 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

