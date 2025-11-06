Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,078.58 and last traded at GBX 1,041. 514,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 291,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76. The company has a market cap of £813.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

