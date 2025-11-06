Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.750-15.050 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $177.44. 6,595,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,346. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.