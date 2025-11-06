Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 524,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,874. The stock has a market cap of $537.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,837.50. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,685.80. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.