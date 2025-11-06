Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Announces Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Artivion stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 738,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AORT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $801,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,084. The trade was a 22.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 74,858 shares of company stock worth $3,250,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Artivion by 107.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Artivion by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Artivion by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artivion by 40.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

