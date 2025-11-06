Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,231,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,950,324 shares.The stock last traded at $5.9950 and had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 982,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This represents a 9.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 140.5% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 31.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

