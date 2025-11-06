Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.5310, with a volume of 1569032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLSH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Bullish from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bullish currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a current ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -891.20.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $92,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $91,782,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $27,080,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $10,423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $7,034,000.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

