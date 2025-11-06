Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of TTD traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,457,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.