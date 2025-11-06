SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25, Zacks reports. SWK had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 39.00%.

SWK Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 51,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,505. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. SWK has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SWK by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SWK by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

