Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), Zacks reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 2,804,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

