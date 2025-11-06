Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Board of Directors Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

