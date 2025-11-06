Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 8,136,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 156.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

