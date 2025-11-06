DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $21.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 416,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.15. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,862,484.64. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $250,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,603.44. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,704 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3,507.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXPE. Singular Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

