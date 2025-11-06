Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.340 EPS.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $120.06 on Friday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $114.57 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 280.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.