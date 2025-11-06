Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Middleby updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.340 EPS.

Shares of MIDD traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 1,490,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Middleby has a 12 month low of $114.57 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Middleby by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Middleby by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 67.1% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

