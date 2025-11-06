Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.830-6.87 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.39. 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,789. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 379.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,705 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $24,472,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 227.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,609,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 239,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 63.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 216,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 83,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.