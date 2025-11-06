Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 6,860,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.77. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 99.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,005,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 1,002,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 608.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 214,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

