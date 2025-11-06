Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.170-3.23 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. 2,143,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,437. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.